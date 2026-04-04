Azerbaijan sends 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

Azerbaijan has dispatched another shipment of humanitarian aid to Iran amid the ongoing conflict triggered by the US-Israeli offensive, state news agency Azertag reported on Saturday.

The 200-ton aid package consists of 190 tons of food products, 7 tons of medicines and 3 tons of medical supplies.

The shipment was sent under the direction of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to support the "current needs of the people of neighboring and friendly Iran," the agency said.

Earlier in March, Baku sent 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than 4 tons of water, around 600 kilograms of tea, and roughly 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Iran.

Tensions in the region have intensified since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, killing more than 1,340 people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian sources.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.