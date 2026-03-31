Europe 'strongly condemn' attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

A group of European nations as well as the EU on Tuesday strongly condemned all recent attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling on Israel to avoid widening the conflict, including through a ground operation.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers of Belgium, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, the UK, the Greek Cypriot administration and the EU foreign policy chief reaffirmed that Lebanon's territorial integrity must be respected.

Condemning Hezbollah attacks, which they called "in support of Iran against Israel," the foreign ministers said these attacks "must cease immediately."

"We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate and to revert to the cessation of hostilities agreement and UN Security Council resolution 1701 (2006)," said the statement.

It also called for the protection of the civilian population, humanitarian personnel, peacekeepers, and civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports and bridges across the country, in line with international humanitarian law.

"We reaffirm our concern regarding the forced displacement of over 1 million people in Lebanon," said the statement.

The foreign ministers also called on Israel to avoid a further widening of the conflict, including through a ground operation on Lebanese territory.

It added: "We strongly condemn all recent attacks on UNIFIL contingents, which provoked unacceptable casualties among peacekeepers in recent days."

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities said at least 1,247 people have since been killed and 3,690 injured in Israeli attacks.





