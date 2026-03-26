Spain’s Sanchez urges Europe not to ‘bow down’ to US

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday urged Europe not to "bow down" to the United States, calling for a more autonomous and resilient EU amid rising global tensions.

"One year ago, the main concern was the unilateral trade war triggered by US tariff policies," he said at an event in Madrid organized by Spanish daily El Diario.

"Today, unfortunately, the threat to global prosperity has an even crueler face—that of war."

Sanchez said Europe must now make "brave decisions" to strengthen its independence in defense, energy, and economic policy.

"It is time to build a Europe that is more autonomous, more solid, more free, and more resilient," he said.

He said Spain is ready to lead that effort, pointing to the country's economic growth, green energy transition, financial stability, and consistent foreign policy stance in favor of peace.

On Thursday, Spain's National Statistics Institute said the economy grew by 2.8% in 2025, double the eurozone average.

Sanchez also warned against increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP, as demanded by Washington and NATO, arguing that such a move would not be "intelligent" for Europe.

He said the Iran war is destabilizing key global trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, and threatens to trigger an even deeper economic shock.

"It is a catastrophe, a major political and geopolitical error," he added.

Sanchez defended his government's criticism of joint Israeli-American attacks on Iran, saying Madrid has consistently called for peace, even when it stood almost alone.

"We have called for peace from the beginning, and now many others are joining that call," he said.

He added that the government is now focused on protecting citizens from the economic fallout of the conflict, particularly rising living costs.