Solar panels to be compulsory on all new homes in England

British Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband (REUTERS File Photo)

Developers in England will be required to install solar panels and low-carbon heating systems, including heat pumps, in all new homes under sweeping government rules aimed at cutting energy bills and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

The British government announced on Tuesday that the measures, part of the Future Homes Standard, will mandate that new properties built from 2028 are fitted with rooftop solar panels and are not connected to the gas grid. Instead, homes will rely on heat pumps or heat networks.

The policy embeds renewable energy and electric heating as standard in new housing, with officials arguing that it will shield households from volatile global energy markets.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said geopolitical instability, including conflict in the Middle East, underscored the need for clean power.

"The Iran war has once again shown our drive for clean power is essential for our energy security," he said.

Under the rules, most new homes will include solar panels covering a significant portion of the roof space. The government says the changes could cut household energy bills by hundreds of pounds annually and reduce carbon emissions by about 75% compared with older standards.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said the policy would ensure new homes are "cheaper to run and warmer to live in."

Energy industry leaders broadly welcomed the move, saying it provides clarity for investment and reflects growing demand for clean technologies.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, said interest in solar and heat pumps has surged since the Middle East conflict, adding that "every solar panel, heat pump and battery cuts bills and boosts Britain's energy independence."

He said the reforms would help households generate their own electricity and reduce costs, while also supporting wider electrification of heating and transport.

Chris Norbury, chief executive of E.ON UK, said easing regulations on smaller "plug-in" solar systems was an "encouraging move" that could help consumers take greater control of their energy use and benefit from new tariffs and home-generation technologies.

Chris O'Shea, chief executive of Centrica, said the standards would ensure new homes are built to integrate solar, low-carbon heating and smart systems from the outset, reducing overall energy consumption.

Despite the support, developers have raised concerns about cost and feasibility, estimating that the requirements could add around £10,000 (about $13,400) per home and warning that some properties may struggle to meet solar coverage targets. The government said exemptions would apply where installation is impractical.

The announcement also includes plans to introduce plug-in solar panels for households, which can be installed without professional fitting and are expected to be available in UK shops within months.

Together, the measures mark a significant shift in housing policy, making renewable energy generation and low-carbon heating standard features of new homes as the UK accelerates its transition away from fossil fuels.