Drone that crashed in Lithuania came from Ukraine, PM says

A drone that crashed in south-eastern Lithuania near the Belarusian border originated from Ukraine, the government said on Tuesday.



The incident occurred as part of a Ukrainian operation targeting Russian territory, Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė said after a meeting of the National Security Commission meeting.



She said it could be said "with certainty" that the flying object was "a stray drone."



A flying object entered Lithuanian airspace near the border with Belarus overnight on Monday, coming down on the frozen Lavysas lake in the far south of the country.



The wreckage of the flying object, which was neither detected by military radar nor noticed by border guards, was collected to investigate the incident.



A buzzing sound emanating from a flying object can be heard on a video taken by a surveillance camera published by Lithuanian radio. An explosion can then be seen, with flames lighting up the horizon and burning fragments falling to the ground.



No one was injured in the incident.



Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas cited initial findings suggesting that the drone was part of a swarm deployed to attack the port of Primorsk in north-western Russia.



It is highly likely that it was diverted by Russian jamming, he said.



According to Kaunas, the drone was flying at low altitude, which is why it was not detected by either Belarus or Lithuania



Ruginienė and Kaunas said that Lithuania had ordered additional radar equipment to detect low-flying drones.



Drones have repeatedly entered Lithuanian airspace since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, apparently from Belarus, a close Russian ally.



