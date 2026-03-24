Denmark votes as Frederiksen seeks third term after Greenland crisis

Denmark votes in a parliamentary election on Tuesday, with Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen seeking a third term after a row with Washington over the future of Greenland thrust her into the international spotlight.



Her main challenger is centre-right Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, of the Venstre party, who has emerged as a key rival in the campaign.



The vote comes amid months of heightened tensions over US President Donald Trump's push to take control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory.



Frederiksen's firm rejection of Trump's bid boosted her approval ratings, helping to stabilize her government after a period of declining support.



Seeking to capitalize on that momentum, Frederiksen called a snap election last month.



Polls suggest her centre-left Social Democrats could remain the largest party, although they risk their weakest result in more than a century amid voter discontent over cuts to social programmes and the rising cost of living.



Frederiksen has sought to present herself as a reliable crisis manager. She currently governs in a three-party centrist coalition that includes Poulsen's party, though polls suggest the alliance may not survive after the election.



No political camp is expected to secure a majority of the 179 seats in parliament. This could again leave former prime minister and current Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his centrist Moderates party in a kingmaker role.



The fate of Greenland has not dominated the campaign. Instead, parties have focused on domestic issues such as food and fuel prices, the future of agriculture, clean drinking water and welfare standards at pig farms.



Right-wing populists have also sought to gain support with calls for tougher immigration policies.



Around 4.3 million Danes are eligible to vote between 8 am (0700 GMT) and 8 pm, with the first results expected in the evening.



