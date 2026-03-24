Denmark heads to polls as tight race sets stage for coalition talks

Denmark votes on Tuesday in a closely contested general election, with polls pointing to a near tie between the country's main political blocs and no clear path to a majority.

Up to 2,500 people are expected to gather at the parliament complex on election night, including politicians, journalists and invited guests, as Danes vote to elect 179 members of the Folketing, the country's parliament, Danish news media outlet BT reported.

Polls will close at 8 pm local time.

A YouGov model projects Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats to remain the largest party with around 21% of the vote and 38 seats in the 179-member parliament, though this would mark their weakest result in over a century.

The same projection shows the left-leaning "red bloc" holding about 85 seats against 80 for the right-leaning "blue bloc," leaving both sides short of the 90 seats needed for a majority.

With neither bloc expected to secure enough seats to govern alone, coalition negotiations are widely seen as inevitable, with centrist parties likely to play a decisive role in forming the next government.

Frederiksen is considered the frontrunner to remain in office for a third term, but it remains unclear whether she will form a left-leaning alliance or seek a broader centrist coalition.

The election campaign has been dominated by domestic issues such as taxation and social policies, alongside geopolitical concerns including tensions related to Greenland and wider debates over European security.



