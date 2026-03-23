Former French Premier Lionel Jospin dies age 88

France's former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin died Monday at the age of 88, Le Figaro reported.

The Socialist leader served as prime minister in a left-wing coalition government from 1997 to 2002.

Jospin was also twice a Socialist candidate in the presidential election.

During his tenure as premier, considered the architect of the "plural left," he implemented reforms including the 35-hour workweek, the five-year presidential term, the law on gender parity in politics, and the PACS (civil solidarity pact).

He retired from political life after being eliminated in the first round of the 2002 presidential election.