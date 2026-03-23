Ukraine discuss possible gas supplies from Mozambique amid global energy crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed possible gas supplies to Kyiv with his Mozambican counterpart Daniel Chapo on Monday amid a global energy crisis provoked by Middle East tensions.

"Ukraine is interested in additional energy supplies," Zelenskyy said on the US social media platform X.

Mozambique, for its part, is interested in Ukraine's experience and technology to strengthen internal security and "protect people from terror," he added.

The two also discussed possible cooperation in digitization and food security.

Ukraine is looking for new sources, especially after Europe, its main supplier, faced an energy crisis following a US-Israel joint military operation in Iran that disrupted the Strait of Hormuz in early March.

About 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through it daily. Its closure has pushed global oil prices higher and raised fears of prolonged energy market disruption.







