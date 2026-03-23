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News World Russia expresses concern over the spread of Iran war to the Caspian

Russia expresses concern over the spread of Iran war to the Caspian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held urgent talks with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday regarding the potential expansion of the Iran conflict. Lavrov expressed deep concern over the risk of the war spreading to the strategic Caspian Sea region, a move that could destabilize global energy routes.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 23,2026
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RUSSIA EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER THE SPREAD OF IRAN WAR TO THE CASPIAN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke ⁠to Iranian ⁠counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday and expressed concern ⁠over the spread of the Iran war to the Caspian Sea.

"Mutual concern was expressed ⁠about the ⁠dangerous spread of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv to the ⁠Caspian Sea area," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov also said that attacks on ⁠Iran's ‌nuclear infrastructure ‌including Bushehr ⁠posed "unacceptable ‌risks to the safety of ⁠Russian personnel ⁠and are ⁠fraught with catastrophic environmental consequences".