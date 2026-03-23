Russia expresses concern over the spread of Iran war to the Caspian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday and expressed concern over the spread of the Iran war to the Caspian Sea.
"Mutual concern was expressed about the dangerous spread of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv to the Caspian Sea area," Russia's foreign ministry said.
Lavrov also said that attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure including Bushehr posed "unacceptable risks to the safety of Russian personnel and are fraught with catastrophic environmental consequences".