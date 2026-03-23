Russia expresses concern over the spread of Iran war to the Caspian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke ⁠to Iranian ⁠counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Monday and expressed concern ⁠over the spread of the Iran war to the Caspian Sea.

"Mutual concern was expressed ⁠about the ⁠dangerous spread of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv to the ⁠Caspian Sea area," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov also said that attacks on ⁠Iran's ‌nuclear infrastructure ‌including Bushehr ⁠posed "unacceptable ‌risks to the safety of ⁠Russian personnel ⁠and are ⁠fraught with catastrophic environmental consequences".











