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Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight air attacks

Russia said it downed 283 Ukrainian drones overnight, including a large موجة targeting the Rostov region, while strikes also hit areas near Ufa. Meanwhile, Ukraine reported widespread power outages in Chernihiv after a Russian attack, highlighting ongoing escalation on both sides.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published March 21,2026
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RUSSIA, UKRAINE EXCHANGE OVERNIGHT AIR ATTACKS

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that 283 Ukrainian drones were shot down across Russia overnight.

The most intensive attack was against the southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine, where 90 drones were intercepted, it said in a statement.

In the administrative center of the Bashkortostan region, the city of Ufa, unmanned aerial vehicles targeting oil refineries fell on a residential house under construction.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's media said most of the Chernihiv region was left without electricity following a Russian airstrike.

Independent verification of claims of both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.