Israeli defence minister: Attacks on Iran to 'significantly escalate'

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Israel and the United States would "significantly escalate" their attacks on Iran in the coming days.



Iran's leadership would be targeted in the strikes, Katz said after consultations with senior military officials at army headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to his office.



He said Israel was determined to continue its campaign against Iran's power structure, aiming to "decapitate its commanders and destroy its strategic capabilities" until all security threats to Israel and US interests in the region are eliminated.



The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was considering "winding down" the campaign against Iran, adding that the United States was close to achieving its objectives in the conflict.

