Germany criticizes Trump plan to ease oil sanctions on Russia and Iran

Germany on Friday criticized US President Donald Trump's plans to ease oil sanctions on Russia and Iran to curb surging global energy prices linked to the Iran war.

"It cannot be in our interest to strengthen regimes -- through the easing of oil sanctions -- that are responsible for oppression and terror at home or that wage wars of aggression abroad in violation of international law," German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche told the daily BILD newspaper.

She was pointing to Russia's war in Ukraine and Iran's deadly crackdown on anti-regime protests on Jan. 8-9.

"Every dollar spent on oil from Russia also feeds the war chest; every dollar spent on oil from Iran stabilizes a regime that is fundamentally opposed to our values," she added.

Reiche was referring to the US decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian oil as Washington seeks to contain energy prices driven higher by the American-Israeli assault on Iran.

The US is also considering easing sanctions to allow foreign buyers to purchase Iranian crude held in floating storage.

Meanwhile, Reiche said Germany would maintain its strategy. "We are steadfastly staying the course: toward greater independence, greater diversification of energy imports, and accelerated expansion of renewable energy."

Germans are facing particularly high energy prices as the ongoing war in Iran rattles global markets and pushes up fuel costs.

In Germany, petrol prices rose from around €1.82 ($2.10) per liter to €2.07 ($2.39) per liter, an increase of nearly 14% within three weeks