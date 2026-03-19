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News Europe Normalisation with Russia only possible in peace scenario, Belgian PM says

Normalisation with Russia only possible in peace scenario, Belgian PM says

Reuters EUROPE
Published March 19,2026
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NORMALISATION WITH RUSSIA ONLY POSSIBLE IN PEACE SCENARIO, BELGIAN PM SAYS
Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (EPA photo)

A normalisation of relations with Russia would only be possible in ⁠a scenario ⁠of peace, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on Thursday.

De ⁠Wever in recent interviews had called for a reparation of European relations with Moscow to regain access to its cheap energy.

This ran counter to official EU ⁠policies ⁠to maintain a hard line against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and phase out the use of Russian fossil fuels.

De Wever downplayed ⁠his remarks before a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, saying a normalisation of relations could only happen ⁠when ‌there ‌was a lasting ⁠and sustainable peace ‌in Ukraine.

Belgium wants to keep pressure on ⁠Russia and ⁠will keep supporting Ukraine, he ⁠added.