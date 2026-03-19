Normalisation with Russia only possible in peace scenario, Belgian PM says

A normalisation of relations with Russia would only be possible in a scenario of peace, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on Thursday.
De Wever in recent interviews had called for a reparation of European relations with Moscow to regain access to its cheap energy.
This ran counter to official EU policies to maintain a hard line against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and phase out the use of Russian fossil fuels.
De Wever downplayed his remarks before a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, saying a normalisation of relations could only happen when there was a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine.
Belgium wants to keep pressure on Russia and will keep supporting Ukraine, he added.