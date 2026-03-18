Norwegian prosecutors seek 7 years, 7 months in prison for crown princess' son

Prosecutors in Norway have requested a prison sentence of seven years and seven months for Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of the crown princess, who is on trial over multiple serious criminal charges, including rape, broadcaster NRK reported on Wednesday.

Police attorney Andreas Kruszewski said the defendant should not receive a reduced sentence due to extensive media coverage of the case.

"The fact that you commit criminal acts after the media spotlight has been directed at you as a well-known person contributes to the fact that he (Hoiby) should not receive a reduction in sentence," Kruszewski told the court.

Together with state attorney Sturla Henriksbo, the prosecution has argued that there is sufficient evidence to convict Hoiby on 39 counts.

The prosecution outlined four separate rape cases, forming the basis of the sentencing request.

Henriksbo stressed the severity of such crimes, stating that rape can have long-lasting consequences for victims, including cases where the victim is unable to resist.

The prosecution's sentencing request is based on four separate rape allegations, with the most serious case, an alleged rape at Skaugum in 2018, forming the starting point at around three years in prison.

Additional cases include an alleged incident in Lofoten in 2023, which prosecutors say would merit approximately two years and eight months, as well as two separate cases in Oslo in 2024, each assessed at around two years due to prior consensual sexual activity.

Taking these together, prosecutors calculated a combined sentence by using the most serious offense as a baseline and adding reduced increments for the remaining charges.

They are also seeking an additional five months for alleged abuse of former partner Nora Haukland, four months of suspended imprisonment for drug-related offenses, and roughly six months for other violations.

They further cited around 1,000 alleged violations of a restraining order, which alone could warrant four months of imprisonment.

Hoiby has denied all rape allegations and the accusation of abuse in a relationship involving Haukland.

While he admits to some acts related to violence against another woman, he disputes the severity described by prosecutors, including allegations of attempted strangulation.

Prosecutors pointed to testimony from alleged victims, video recordings, and extensive digital evidence, including hundreds of pages of text messages, as supporting their case.

The trial is now nearing its conclusion, with final arguments from defense attorneys expected before the court deliberates.