Qatar decries Israeli attack on Iranian gas tanks as ‘dangerous, irresponsible step’

Qatar on Wednesday condemned an Israeli attack on gas facilities linked to Iran's South Pars field, calling it a "dangerous and irresponsible step" amid escalating regional tensions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement on the US social media company X that the targeting of facilities tied to the South Pars field—which extends into Qatar's North Field—risked serious consequences.

"The Israeli targeting of facilities linked to Iran's South Pars field, an extension of Qatar's North Field, is a dangerous and irresponsible step amid the current military escalation in the region," he said.

Ansari warned that attacks on energy infrastructure constitute "a threat to global energy security, as well as to the peoples of the region and its environment."

He reiterated Qatar's position opposing the targeting of vital facilities, urging all parties to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and pursue de-escalation.

"We call on all parties to exercise restraint, adhere to international law, and work toward de-escalation in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region," he added.

His remarks came after Iranian media reported a US-Israeli airstrike on gas storage tanks at Iran's South Pars field in the southern city of Asaluyeh on Wednesday, halting production at two refineries with a combined capacity of about 100 million cubic meters per day.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.