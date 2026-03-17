Zelenskyy arrives in UK for talks on defense cooperation, Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on Tuesday for talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III.

"The president has just arrived in London," presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov told Ukrainian media outlets, including the state news agency Ukrinform, saying Zelenskyy will first meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and then Starmer at 10 Downing Street.

Nykyforov added that Zelenskyy is also scheduled to address members of the UK Parliament and meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Earlier, the UK Prime Minister's Office announced a meeting between Starmer and the Ukrainian president, saying the visit comes as they are both expected to agree to an "enhanced security and defence industrial declaration."

The statement said the agreement will capitalize on "Ukraine's expertise and the UK's industrial base to manufacture and supply drones and innovative capabilities," with both countries also exploring opportunities for increased cooperation with third countries.

"The UK will also fund a new AI Centre of Excellence that will sit within the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. This team of experts, backed by £500,000, will ensure AI is being utilised to its fullest to deliver a battlefield advantage," it noted.

The statement also said Starmer is expected to host NATO Secretary General Mark Rutteat Downing Street as part of the visit.

"All three leaders will discuss efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, progress on Coalition of the Willing in the event of a ceasefire and the need to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia," it added.