UK’s 'focus must remain on Ukraine' despite war in Iran, says premier

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said Britain's "focus must remain on Ukraine" even as a war involving Iran unfolds.

Speaking at Downing Street during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, Starmer said: "Our resolve is unbreakable," adding that while the situation in Iran was significant, it should not distract from continued support for Kyiv.

"There's obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can't lose focus on what's going on in Ukraine and the need for our support," he said.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin can't be the one who benefits from a conflict in Iran, whether that's oil prices or the dropping of sanctions," Starmer added.

Zelenskyy thanked the UK for its continued backing, particularly over the winter months. "Thank you for having stood with us all through this difficult winter," he said.

He added that he would brief the prime minister on the latest developments on the battlefield, stressing the urgency of Ukraine's efforts.

"Of course, we can't sleep, we must move quickly," he said.