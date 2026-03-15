Zelenskyy claims Russia refused holding meeting on Ukrainian settlement in US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Sunday that the US had suggested holding a trilateral meeting with Russia on American soil to end the conflict in Ukraine, but Moscow refused.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy said he is waiting for updates from Washington.

"America initiated postponing the meeting until next week. This is related to the war. They are ready to meet in America. We said we are ready. The Russians are not ready to fly to America. And so, we are waiting for the Americans' response," he said.

Ukraine's leader added that Kyiv is open to discussing another location for new contacts.

"Either they will change the country where we meet, or the Russians must confirm America," he said.

Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine will receive and test a new air defense system from France in 2026.

The Ukrainian leader reiterated that the Middle East crisis directly affects the situation in Ukraine, adding that Kyiv does not want to lose US support due to the war in the Middle East.

"Washington is currently more focused on the (Middle East) region. This creates a risk for the supply of missiles for air defense systems," he said.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine has sent three teams of specialists to the Middle East to demonstrate its experience in countering Shahed drones of Iran.

However, he argued that this does not mean Ukrainians are taking part in hostilities, and that Ukraine is not at war with Iran.

Tensions escalated across the region on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran that have so far killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Gulf countries that host US assets.

Asked about the failed votes in Ukraine's parliament on bills requested by the IMF as a condition for extending credits to Ukraine, as well as the desire of many elected officials to resign their mandates, Zelenskyy said he is ready to initiate changes to the mobilization law, according to which lawmakers who lose their mandate will join the army.



