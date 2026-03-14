Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam

An explosion occurred overnight and damaged a Jewish school in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, local media reported on Saturday.

Police and fire services were quick to respond, and the damage to the school in an upmarket residential neighborhood on the south side of the Dutch capital remained limited, Mayor Femke Halsema said, according to Dutch daily AD.

The police are also investigating camera footage that appears to show the person who detonated the explosive.

"This is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community," the mayor said. "A school must be a place where children can receive lessons safely. Amsterdam must be a place where Jews can live safely."