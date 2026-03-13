Serbia preparing for possible attack by Croatia–Albania–Kosovo alliance

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday that Belgrade is closely monitoring military cooperation among Croatia, Albania and Kosovo, claiming Serbia is preparing for a potential attack.

"They are waiting for a favorable moment. We are preparing for their attack," Vucic said in an interview with Radio Television of Serbia (RTS).

His remarks referred to a trilateral declaration on defense cooperation signed by Croatia, Albania and Kosovo in Tirana on March 18, 2025, aimed at strengthening security cooperation and military interoperability.

Speaking about Serbia's defense capabilities, Vucic said the country possesses Chinese hypersonic air-to-ground missiles with a range of up to 400 kilometers.

"We have Chinese hypersonic missiles, air-to-ground, with a range of up to 400 kilometers," he said, describing them as among the most advanced weapons systems.

Vucic also said Serbia maintains good relations with NATO while continuing to pursue a policy of military neutrality.

Commenting on relations with Croatia, the Serbian president accused Zagreb of attempting to undermine Serbia over the past year and a half and of interfering in its internal affairs.

His remarks come amid ongoing debate over security and defense policies in the Western Balkans, where military modernization and political tensions have intensified in recent years.





