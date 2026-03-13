Netherlands says it ‘understands’ US, Israeli strikes on Iran, but not support them

The Dutch government said Thursday it "understands" recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran but does not support them, a position that revealed divisions among parties during a parliamentary debate.

Prime Minister Rob Jetten said the government recognizes the rationale behind the attacks but considers them outside the framework of international law, according to broadcaster NOS.

"Those two truths can coexist," Jetten said, urging de-escalation while stressing the need to halt Iran's nuclear program.

Leaders of governing coalition parties offered differing views. D66 parliamentary leader Jan Paternotte said he understood the desire to remove what he called a "murderous regime" but criticized the strikes for lacking a clear plan.

Ruben Brekelmans of the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy said his party "stands on the side of the US and Israel," while Christian Democratic Appeal leader Henri Bontenbal warned that not every military step against Iran is "wise, sustainable or legitimate."

Left-wing parties led by GroenLinks-PvdA leader Jesse Klaver urged the Netherlands to distance itself from the strikes, warning of escalation similar to the 2003 Iraq invasion.

Right-wing parties, including the Party for Freedom, supported the attacks, with leader Geert Wilders calling the strikes on Iran's military infrastructure a "heroic act."

Regional tensions flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28 that has so far killed some 1,300 people and injured over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.