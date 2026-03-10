British Airways cancels Middle East flights amid Iran war

A British Airways plane flies into Heathrow Airport in west London on February 27, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

British Airways has cancelled flights to several destinations in the Middle East on Tuesday amid the tensions linked to the Iran war.

The airline said all flights scheduled this month to and from Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv have been cancelled.

Flights to and from Abu Dhabi will not operate until "later this year."

It said the reduced schedule was due to "continuing uncertainty" in the region and "airspace instability."

"We're keeping the situation under constant review and are in touch with our customers to offer them a range of options," it said.

British Airways also warned customers about scammers impersonating the airline.

It said fraudsters have been contacting passengers while asking for personal information and payment details.

Regional escalation flared when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 victims and injuring 10,000. Israel has also expanded its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Refusing to surrender, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.