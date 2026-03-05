British premier defends decision not to join US-Israel strikes on Iran

British Prime Minister Starmer on Thursday defended the decision not to join US-Israel attack on Iran, saying the best solution to the issue is "a negotiated settlement with Iran, where they give up their nuclear ambitions."

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Keir Starmer defended his decision not to join offensive strikes on Iran being carried out by the US and Israel.

He said the UK's position remained focused on diplomacy rather than military escalation. "Now, that's why I took the decision that the UK would not join the initial strikes on Iran by the US and Israel," he noted.

The UK will "stand firm" by its values despite international pressure over military action against Iran, he added.

However, the government is increasing its military presence in the Gulf region. Starmer announced that four additional Typhoon fighter jets will be deployed to Qatar following requests from allies.

He said the move was part of efforts "to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar and across the region."

Asked whether the UK's stance of defensive military activity rather than offensive action could change, the prime minister did not give a direct answer.

Instead, he said the government is continuing to work closely with allies and the US and has been doing so "for some time."

"The US is using military bases to launch the strikes into Iran," he said. "That is the understanding and arrangements that we've got in place."

Starmer also insisted that his decision not to take part in the strikes was carefully considered. "Now, that decision was deliberate. It was in the national interest, and I stand by it," he said.

He added that he would "stand firm" by British values and principles, "no matter the pressure to do otherwise."



'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP IS IN OPERATION RIGHT NOW'



Starmer also said he has not spoken to Trump since Saturday, yet saying "special relationship is in operation right now. We're working with the Americans in the deployment from our bases."

"We are working together in the region, the US and the British working together to protect both the US and the British in joint bases where we are jointly located. And we're sharing intelligence on 24/7 basis in the usual way. That is the special relationship," explained.

Earlier this week, Trump publicly criticized Starmer over his response to the conflict involving Iran.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, the US president said the British leader was "not Winston Churchill" and accused him of damaging international relationships. Trump had also criticized the UK government's immigration and energy policies, describing them as "horrible," and urged Britain to remove what he called "Sharia courts" and expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Starmer said the first UK government-chartered flight from Oman "took off a few minutes ago."

"I want to be very clear; this is a huge undertaking. It is one of the biggest operations of its kind, many times bigger than the evacuation from Afghanistan. It's not going to happen overnight but we will not stop until our people are safe," Starmer explained.

He added that more than 4,000 Britons have returned on commercial flights from the UAE, with a further seven flights due to depart later today.

Rapid deployment teams have also been sent to Oman and Saudi Arabia, he noted.