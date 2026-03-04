Spanish foreign minister rejects White House claims of shift in military base policy

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares "categorically" denied Wednesday that Spain has agreed to military cooperation with the US following tensions over base access amid the ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran.

Speaking at Cadena SER radio, Albares denied claims made by the White House, stressing: "The Spanish Government's position regarding the war in the Middle East and the bombings in Iran, regarding the use of our bases, has not changed by a single comma."

The denial follows statements from White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters Wednesday that Spain had agreed to cooperate after President Donald Trump threatened to "cut off all trade" with the European ally. Trump's ultimatum came after Madrid prohibited the US from using bases on Spanish territory to launch attacks against Iran.

"With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear, and it's my understanding ... they've agreed to cooperate with the US military and so I know that the US military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain," Leavitt told the reporters.

Trump said Tuesday that he will cut off all trade with Spain after Madrid prohibited the US from using bases on its territory to carry out attacks on Iran.

"We're going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don't want anything to do with Spain," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as he hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.