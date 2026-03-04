France demands Israel protect Lebanese infrastructure, civilians

France has demanded that Lebanon's infrastructure and civilian populations be protected as military escalations continue across the region.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot signaled the "need for de-escalation" during a conversation Tuesday with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Barrot expressed France's solidarity with those affected by recent Iranian attacks but stressed that Lebanon's "territorial integrity" must be respected.

While he condemned the "firing of rockets and drones" by Hezbollah against Israel, he said Lebanese non-combatants should be spared from the violence.

The discussion also addressed broader security challenges posed by the Iranian regime, including its nuclear and ballistic programs.

Barrot underscored the necessity of a "long-term response" to regional destabilization activities, reiterating that a diplomatic shift is essential to ensuring collective security for all parties involved.