Belgium 'stands firmly' with Türkiye after ballistic munition fired from Iran toward its airspace

Belgium on Wednesday reaffirmed its solidarity with Türkiye, after a ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units.

"Belgium stands firmly with Türkiye. I welcome the swift and effective response by NATO air and missile defense assets, which intercepted the threat before it could cause harm," Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said through US social media company X.

"Iran must stop its indiscriminate attacks across the region. Every new target, every new escalation makes a path back to stability harder. This must end," he added.

A ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed toward Turkish airspace on Wednesday was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said earlier.

The ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defenses.

The ongoing US-Israel offensive, launched against Iran on Saturday, has killed several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries.