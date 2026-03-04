Belgium rules out military support for US, Israel against Iran

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of Belgium providing military support to the US and Israel in their attacks against Iran.

"We are not going to do that," Francken told lawmakers during a session of the parliament's committee, which convened earlier in the day to discuss the conflict in the Middle East, Belga news agency reported.

The minister was asked about remarks he made Tuesday indicating that Belgium was preparing to provide military support in the region.

Several members of parliament asked whether a formal request for assistance had already been received.

"Not yet. But will we get it? Possibly," Francken replied, noting that Belgium would be prepared to act if a request came from countries such as Jordan or the United Arab Emirates, in line with international law.

The minister also said that as a European Union member state, Belgium would be obliged to assist the Greek Cypriot Administration if necessary.

However, he drew a clear distinction between such potential assistance and the current US-Israeli military campaign, which he described as being "against international law."

Participation in those operations would therefore be a different matter, he added. "We are not going to do that."