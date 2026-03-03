Sicilian mafia boss Nitto Santapaola dies in Milan prison

Convicted Sicilian mafia boss Benedetto "Nitto" Santapaola has died in a prison in Milan, Italy, media reports said Tuesday.

The Cosa Nostra mafia boss, 87, who was arrested in 1993 and has been in prison for more than 30 years, died Monday in Milan's Operation prison, according to the ANSA news agency.

He was serving out a life sentence under the strict, high-security prison regime known as 41 bis.

Santapaola was convicted of masterminding the May 1992 Capaci bombing that killed anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Falcone, his wife, and three of his bodyguards.