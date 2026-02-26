 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 26,2026
SERBIAN PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN KAZAKHSTAN ON OFFICIAL VISIT
Aleksandar Vucic (AA File Photo)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Vucic was welcomed at the airport by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, according to a statement from the press service of the Kazakh government.

"During the official visit of Aleksandar Vucic, high-level negotiations are planned on further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the statement said.

Kazakh authorities described Serbia as a "close and reliable partner" in the Balkans, noting that bilateral trade grew by 7.6% in 2025 to more than $107 million.