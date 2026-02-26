Serbian president arrives in Kazakhstan on official visit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Kazakhstan on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Vucic was welcomed at the airport by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, according to a statement from the press service of the Kazakh government.

"During the official visit of Aleksandar Vucic, high-level negotiations are planned on further strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation," the statement said.

Kazakh authorities described Serbia as a "close and reliable partner" in the Balkans, noting that bilateral trade grew by 7.6% in 2025 to more than $107 million.