Spain to ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, restrict high-caffeine versions for minors

Spain will prohibit the sale of energy drinks to minors under 16 and restrict high-caffeine versions for those under 18, Consumer Affairs Minister Pablo Bustinduy announced on Wednesday.

Under the planned regulation, all energy drinks will be banned for children under 16.

Products containing more than 32 milligrams of caffeine per 100 milliliters will also be prohibited for those under 18.

"It is scientifically proven that these energy drinks have become a threat to the health of young people," Bustinduy said.

According to the Health Ministry's 2025 ESTUDES survey, 38.4% of students aged 14 to 18 reported consuming energy drinks in the past month. Consumption is significantly higher among boys (45.7%) than girls (31%). The highest prevalence is among 16- to 18-year-old males, exceeding 48%.

Data from the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) show that 25% of Spain's population consumes energy drinks, averaging 2.1 times per week.

Nearly half of consumers drink at least one per day, and 47% regularly mix them with alcohol, a combination authorities warn increases risks of intoxication and cardiovascular complications.

Market figures indicate rapid growth in the sector. Spaniards purchased 105 million liters of energy drinks in 2025, up 13.7% from the previous year. Sales have risen 38.7% over four years, nearing €300 million (approximately $350 million) annually.

Bustinduy said the measure aligns Spain with countries including Germany, Norway, Poland, Latvia, Hungary and Lithuania that have introduced similar restrictions.

The ministry last year banned energy drink sales in schools nationwide.