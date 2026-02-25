Ramadan light display attacked by suspected right-wing extremists in Germany

Authorities in southwestern Germany launched an investigation after the city's first public Ramadan light display was attacked by suspected right-wing extremists.

Unknown perpetrators cut several cables at the illuminated installation near Seepark on Saturday, Freiburg police said in a statement. A witness reported the attack, prompting an immediate search that yielded no suspects.

In a second incident on Sunday afternoon, three individuals attached a banner that concealed the illuminated "Happy Ramadan" greeting, positioned approximately six meters above ground. The perpetrators filmed their actions, police said.

According to Spiegel news magazine, the far-right Identitarian Movement claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. The group has previously staged protests against immigration and multiculturalism across Europe.

Freiburg Mayor Martin Horn strongly condemned the attacks. "Such actions aim to divide us, but we will not allow that," he said in a statement. "We stand for tolerance, respect and peaceful coexistence. We will not be deterred from this path by provocations."