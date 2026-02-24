Suspect detained in Poland for allegedly spying for China

A 32-year-old Montenegrin national was detained at Warsaw's main airport on suspicion of spying for China, media reports said Tuesday.

Officers from Poland's Central Bureau of Investigation carried out the arrest at Warsaw Chopin Airport, where, according to Polish broadcaster RMF FM, the suspect was wanted under a European Arrest Warrant issued at the request of Lithuanian judicial authorities, who suspect him of operating on behalf of Chinese intelligence services.

Lithuania has in recent years repeatedly warned of increased intelligence activity by China, Russia and Belarus in the Baltic region.

Polish authorities confirmed that the suspect will face judicial proceedings linked to the warrant, which allows the extradition of suspects between EU member states. Officials have not publicly detailed the alleged activities, citing the sensitivity of the investigation.

The case comes amid a tightening of counter-espionage measures in Poland, which has intensified its security posture since 2022.

While cases involving alleged Chinese intelligence activity have been less frequent in Poland, officials in Central and Eastern Europe have increasingly warned of Beijing's growing interest in sensitive technologies, infrastructure projects and political influence in the region.

Poland's role as a key logistical hub for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as its proximity to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus, has made it a focal point for intelligence activity, according to Polish security officials.

Polish prosecutors and security services have announced several arrests and investigations recently involving alleged espionage, sabotage and intelligence cooperation with foreign states. The most publicly known cases have involved suspected links to Russia and Belarus, including individuals accused of gathering military intelligence, conducting surveillance of critical infrastructure or preparing acts of sabotage.





