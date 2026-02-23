Poland slams Hungary for blocking sanctions against Russia, military funding for Ukraine

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Monday launched a blistering attack on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, accusing Budapest of undermining European solidarity by blocking key EU decisions on sanctions against Russia, military funding for Ukraine and defense reimbursements for EU member states.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw, Sikorski described Hungary's actions as "outrageous, but not surprising," arguing that they are directly harming Poland's security interests as well as the EU's collective response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Sikorski said Hungary is preventing the release of reimbursements from the European Peace Facility, which compensates EU countries that have supplied military equipment to Ukraine.

"This is a blockage of around €7 billion ($8.3 billion)," Sikorski said, adding that Poland alone is waiting for roughly €500 million (about 2 billion zlotys) earmarked for its Armed Forces Modernization Fund. "Despite negotiations, Hungary remains implacable," he said, accusing Budapest of obstructing efforts to support countries that have assisted Ukraine.

Sikorski accused Hungary of violating the principle of European solidarity enshrined in the Treaty of Lisbon, saying Budapest was using EU decision-making procedures to pursue internal political goals and anti-Ukrainian narratives.

The foreign minister also criticized Hungary for blocking the EU's 20th package of sanctions against Russia and for delaying approval of a major EU loan package for Ukraine. He said that such moves weaken the EU's leverage over Moscow and prolong the war by allowing continued financial flows to the Kremlin.

"For some reason, Hungary prefers to buy oil and gas from Vladimir Putin, even though it has the technical ability to source supplies from the south at comparable prices," Sikorski said. "The goal of the entire community should be to cut off funding for the Russian war machine."

Hungary has repeatedly defended its position by citing national energy security and domestic economic concerns, arguing that sanctions and supply disruptions would disproportionately harm Hungarian consumers.

Hungary's government has rejected such accusations in the past, insisting that it supports peace efforts and is acting in line with its national interests, while criticizing what it sees as Brussels' pressure tactics.

During the press conference, Sikorski was also asked about reports that Poland's president may veto participation in the EU's SAFE defense program, which is designed to support joint arms procurement and strengthen Europe's defense industry.

Although he said he had not seen the official documents, Sikorski warned that such a veto would amount to a "shocking betrayal" and "a misappropriation of the constitutional role" of the head of state. He suggested that blocking the program would mean yielding to political pressure from Nowogrodzka Street, a reference to the headquarters of the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party.

"This would not be fulfilling the constitutional duty of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces," Sikorski said, adding that he hoped the military and uniformed services would publicly express their views if such a decision were taken.

The clash highlights growing tensions within the EU over how to handle Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Poland pushing for tougher sanctions and deeper military support, while Hungary continues to resist measures it sees as damaging to its sovereignty and economy.

As the war enters its fourth year, diplomats in Brussels fear that repeated blockages by individual member states risk paralyzing EU decision-making at a time when unity is seen as critical.