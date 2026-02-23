Macron pushes EU to advance 20th Russia sanctions package 'in coming days'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that the EU must move forward with its 20th sanctions package against Russia, stressing that discussions on new punitive measures would take place "in the coming days."

Macron made the remarks as he hosted Finnish President Alexander Stubb for talks focused on Ukraine, Arctic security and European defense at the Elysee Palace.

"Next, we will continue to increase pressure on Russia. We must move forward on the 20th package of European Union sanctions, and discussions will take place in the coming days," he said.

The French president added that the EU should work toward "a total ban on maritime services for Russian oil exports" and intensify coordinated action against Moscow's so-called "shadow fleet," while reaffirming Europe's determination to sustain financial and military support for Kyiv.

Macron also voiced confidence that commitments made at the latest European Council, including a €90 billion ($106 billion) support package for Ukraine, would be honored.

Stubb, speaking after Macron, echoed the call for continued pressure on Moscow and described the Russia-Ukraine war as a long conflict that has already produced the opposite of what Russian President Vladimir Putin intended.

"In my opinion, Putin is not winning this war, but he cannot make peace. That is the dilemma he is facing now," Stubb said, calling the war a "strategic failure."

He also said support for Ukraine must continue "militarily and economically" while sanctions pressure is increased, praising France's role in pushing energy-related restrictions and maritime measures targeting Russian exports.

Macron and Stubb also discussed Arctic security, where both leaders stressed the need to strengthen defense posture in the region amid Russian military activity and China's economic presence.

He said France is ready to contribute to NATO's enhanced vigilance in the Arctic and called for the EU to revise its Arctic strategy this year.

The two presidents said they aim to deepen bilateral cooperation in defense, technology, nuclear energy and critical raw materials, and confirmed plans to launch talks on a strategic partnership agreement between France and Finland.