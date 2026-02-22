Ukraine says 1 killed, 25 injured due to detonation of explosive devices in Lviv

Ukraine said on Sunday that at least one person was killed, and 24 others were injured due to the detonation of explosive devices in the country's western city of Lviv.

The Ukrainian National Police said in a statement that its hotline received a report of a break-in at a store in Lviv at around 12.30 am local time Sunday (2230GMT Saturday), and that an explosion occurred at the scene after a patrol crew arrived.

"It was previously established that improvised explosive devices detonated. A 23-year-old policewoman died as a result of the explosions," the statement said, noting that 24 others were injured and another explosion was heard after a second patrol crew arrived at the scene.

The statement further said that an investigative group, as well as explosives technicians and other specialized services, worked at the scene and that those injured are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

It defined the incident as a "terrorist attack," adding that criminal proceedings have been initiated under the country's Criminal Code and that a pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the regional anti-terrorism service.

Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyi wrote separately on Telegram that the perpetrators of the incident face up to 12 years in prison and confiscation of property, also defining the incident as a "terrorist attack."

Noting that some of those injured are in serious condition, he later reported that the number of injuries rose to 25.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said through US social media company X that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported to him on the detention of an individual suspected of carrying out the incident.

None has yet taken responsibility for the incident, and officials have not named a suspect.





