Sweden announces $1.4B military aid package for Ukraine

Sweden will provide a new $1.4 billion military aid package to Ukraine, Defense Minister Pal Jonson announced Thursday.

In a series of posts on the US social media platform X, Jonson said the package, Sweden's 21st since Russia's war began in early 2022, will focus on "newly manufactured air defence systems, long-range capabilities and ammunition" to meet Ukraine's most urgent operational needs.

About $470 million will go toward advanced short-range air defense, including gun and missile systems, interceptors, sensors, electronic warfare equipment and command-and-control systems "designed to protect critical infrastructure and civilian population centres," he said.

Another $330 million, according to the minister, will fund ammunition supplies, such as long-range artillery shells, 40-millimeter air defense rounds and 120-millimeter mortar ammunition, along with training and maintenance support.

Sweden will also provide spare parts, repairs and replacement of previously donated equipment.

The remaining $620 million will support long-range drones, unmanned surface vessels, innovation projects and international procurement funds, he added.

Jonson said with the latest package, Sweden's military support to Ukraine since 2022 will reach $11.4 billion, and Stockholm's backing for Kyiv "remains steadfast."