France, India must shape AI rules together, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said France and India must work together to shape global rules governing artificial intelligence, warning that AI has become a central arena of strategic competition with significant geopolitical and economic implications.

Speaking at an AI summit in New Delhi, Macron said the rapid rise of artificial intelligence has further concentrated power among major technology companies.

"AI has become a major field of strategic competition, and big tech got even bigger," Macron said, adding that advances in AI, graphics processing units and semiconductor technologies are directly influencing geopolitical and macroeconomic balances "sometimes for the best, sometimes for the worst."

He stressed that technological dominance by any single power bloc is not inevitable.

"Hegemony from any quarter is not a fatality," he said. "There is a path for innovation, independence and strategic autonomy. And this path, I'm convinced, is one that countries like France and India must take together."

Macron said Paris and New Delhi share a common vision of "sovereign AI," describing it as technology developed and governed in a way that protects the planet while fostering inclusive economic growth.

He emphasized the need for effective multilateralism, rules-based governance and strong partnerships grounded in shared values such as science, the rule of law and global balance.

"Now is the time to channel our forces toward what works," he said, calling for concrete action to make AI more sustainable, efficient and accessible, along with targeted funding, safeguards to prevent abuse and international cooperation to build safer and more sustainable AI systems.