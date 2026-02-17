Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child sexual abuse material

The Spanish ⁠government has ordered prosecutors to investigate social media platforms X, Meta ⁠and TikTok for allegedly spreading AI-generated child sexual abuse material, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"These platforms are undermining the ⁠mental ⁠health, dignity, and rights of our children," he wrote on his X account. "The state cannot allow this. The impunity ⁠of these giants must end."

Earlier this month, Sanchez announced several measures aimed at curbing online abuse ⁠and protecting ‌children, ‌including a proposed ⁠ban on ‌access to social media platforms ⁠for those ⁠under the age of ⁠16.

























