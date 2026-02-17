Consumer prices in Germany post first increase in 4 months

Germany's annual inflation stood at 2.1% in January, up from 1.8% in December 2025, posting the first increase since September 2025.

"Overall consumer price inflation intensified at the beginning of the year," Ruth Brand, president of the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), said on Tuesday.

She said that food prices rose more sharply in January than in previous months; from September to December 2025, the respective price increase for food was still below the overall inflation rate.

Food prices rose 2.1% in January on a yearly basis, after increasing 0.8% in December 2025, Destatis data showed.

"In addition, the rise in prices for services also had an upward effect on the inflation rate in January," Brand added.

Energy prices decreased 1.7% year-on-year in January.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in the country rose by 0.1%.





