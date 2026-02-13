GERMANY CONDEMNS RUSSIAS BAN ON DAAD ACADEMIC EXCHANGE PROGRAM

Germany on Friday condemned Russia's decision to declare the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) an undesirable organization.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the decision was entirely without merit.

"We condemn this measure in the strongest possible terms; it is completely unfounded. We call on Russia to immediately rescind this measure," he told reporters.

Germany's top diplomat said Berlin is observing with concern what he described as increasing restrictions on academic freedom in Russia, where he claimed more and more independent scientific organizations are being systematically obstructed in their work.

"Russia is deliberately creating an atmosphere of fear and isolation," he said. "Contacts with foreign countries are being increasingly criminalized. This is not a genuine desire for peace; this is not a desire for understanding that we are seeing here in Russia. This is very regrettable. But this is a reality we must acknowledge."