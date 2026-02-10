France 'strongly condemns' Israeli measures to expand control over West Bank

Heavy machinery works on the site as Palestinian villagers protest against new road construction by Israeli forces near Ramallah, West Bank on September 29, 2025. (AA Photo)

France condemned on Tuesday the recent Israeli measures aimed at expanding control over the occupied West Bank as "a serious blow to the two-state solution."

"France strongly condemns the recent decisions by Israel's security cabinet aimed at extending Israel's control over the West Bank, including Areas A and B. These decisions are contrary to international law and represent a dangerous challenge to the Oslo Accords and the Hebron Protocol," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It noted that these measures contribute to advancing the "logic of annexation of the West Bank" and constitute "a serious blow to the two-state solution."

"At a time when international efforts are focused on implementing the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, these decisions undermine ongoing peace efforts and risk fueling tensions. We call on Israel to immediately reverse these decisions and reaffirm our firm opposition to any form of annexation," the ministry added.

French condemnation came after Israel's Security Cabinet approved measures Sunday aimed at altering the legal and civil framework in the occupied West Bank to strengthen Israeli control.

According to Israeli media, the decisions include repealing a law that barred the sale of land in the West Bank to private Israeli individuals, unsealing land ownership records, and shifting authority for building permits in a settlement bloc near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel's civil administration.