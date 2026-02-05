Storm Leonardo caused death, evacuations, red alerts after slamming Spain, Portugal

People walk along a flooded street due to heavy rains, as storm Leonardo hits parts of Spain, in Grazalema, Spain, February 5, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Storm Leonardo has swept across the Iberian Peninsula, triggering floods, landslides and widespread disruptions in Spain and Portugal, leaving at least one dead, forcing thousands to evacuate, with officials providing warnings Thursday.

Portuguese authorities issued a red alert for the Tagus River basin in the Santarem district due to the risk of severe flooding caused by persistent rains linked to the Leonardo depression, according to the LUSA news agency.

The National Civil Protection Authority warned that riverside areas must be evacuated within seven hours.

Authorities in Santarem have activated emergency services, while the flow of the Tagus River has doubled in recent days.

In southern Portugal, the flooding has worsened since Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of residents and deployment of semi-rigid boats provided by the navy, the Correio da Manha newspaper reported.

Four additional citizens were rescued Thursday, bringing the number to 93. Authorities reported that a 70-year-old man died Feb. 4 after his car was swept away near a flooded dam.

In Spain, Leonardo caused widespread damage in Andalusia.

Authorities ordered the total evacuation of Grazalema in Cadiz after more than 800 liters (211 gallons) of rain per square meter fell in one week, overwhelming drainage systems and destabilizing infrastructure, according to Spanish broadcaster RTVE.

Torrential rains have flooded homes and streets, while landslides have occurred in the upper parts of the town.

The storm has disrupted transport across Andalusia. Rail traffic has been almost completely suspended, more than 150 roads closed and multiple flights at the Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport were diverted or canceled due to strong winds.

Emergency services continue searching for a 35-year-old woman swept away by a river current in Sayalonga, Malaga, while more than 4,000 residents in the region have been evacuated due to the extreme risk of rivers overflowing.

Overall, authorities reported more than 7,000 storm-related incidents in Andalusia since the onset of Leonardo.

Meteorologists warned that heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue across parts of Spain and Portugal in the coming days, urging residents to follow official safety instructions and avoid travel in affected areas.