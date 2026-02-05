GERMANY CALLS RUSSIAS EXPULSION OF DIPLOMAT UNACCEPTABLE

Germany on Thursday condemned Russia's expulsion of a German diplomat from Moscow, calling it a baseless move that lacks any factual foundation.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Brunei, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul accused Russia of escalating already heightened tensions between the two countries.

"The expulsion of a German diplomat from Russia lacks any factual basis and is completely unacceptable," he said. "While our diplomats abide by the law, Russia relies on escalation and espionage under the guise of diplomacy."

Russia's expulsion came in retaliation for Berlin's decision last month to expel a Russian Embassy official over espionage allegations. German authorities claimed the embassy staffer was an intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover.

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador Alexander Lambsdorff earlier Thursday to inform him of the decision, declaring a German Embassy in Moscow staffer persona non grata.

"It was emphasized that the unsubstantiated accusations of intelligence activity brought against him (the Russian official) by Berlin officials are baseless and fabricated in the spirit of the spy mania being promoted in Germany," the ministry said in a statement.