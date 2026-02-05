French minister arrives in Damascus on 1st stop of regional tour

French Foreign Minister Jean‑Noel Barrot arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday for talks with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al‑Shaibani, Syrian media reported.

The Syrian television Alikhbaria said Barrot arrived at the Tishreen Palace in Damascus, where he was received by Shaibani for official talks.

The visit marks the first stop in Barrot's Middle East tour, which will also take him to Iraq and Lebanon, according to a statement by French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux on Wednesday.

The discussions are expected to focus on regional developments and bilateral issues, amid ongoing diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.