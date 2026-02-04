GERMANYS MERZ SAYS IRAN MUST HALT MILITARY NUCLEAR PROGRAM

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Iran on Wednesday to halt its military nuclear program and destabilizing activities in the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a three-nation tour of the Gulf region, Merz said developments concerning Iran would be a key topic during his visits.

"Iran must halt its military nuclear program. There must be no ballistic missiles launched from Iran against Israel or the Gulf States," Merz said. "Iran's destabilizing activities in the region must finally come to an end," he also stressed.

The conservative leader said Germany and its Western partners would continue increasing pressure on Tehran while remaining open to diplomatic talks.

"We are ready for talks aimed at a swift end to Iran's nuclear and arms programs. Peace and security in the region are also an important issue for us, and they will play an important role in my discussions in the region," he said.

Merz is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday evening in Riyadh, the first stop of his trip. He will visit Qatar on Thursday and the United Arab Emirates on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.