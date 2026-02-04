Ukraine says Abu Dhabi peace talks to move into separate issue-specific groups

The head of Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council, Rustem Umerov, said Wednesday that talks with Russia in the United Arab Emirates will continue in separate groups on specific issues.

Umerov said on Telegram that after the work in the groups, there will be a joint meeting to coordinate the positions.

"A new round of negotiations has begun in Abu Dhabi. The negotiation process started in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia. Subsequently, work will proceed in separate groups on specific issues, followed by another joint synchronization of positions," he said.

Umerov emphasized that the Ukrainian delegation works "within clear directives from President Volodymyr Zelensky to achieve a worthy and lasting peace."

"Each stage of the negotiations is reported to the head of state," he said.

Separately, the UAE Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the second round of talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine would lead to progress.

It also confirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable political solutions, thus enhancing prospects for peace and stability, regionally and globally. Peace talks in Abu Dhabi began several hours ago and continues.