Qatar, Iran foreign ministers review efforts to ease regional tensions

Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed efforts Wednesday to reduce regional tensions during a call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, according to Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

A statement said the two sides reviewed de-escalation efforts amid heightened regional tensions.

Al Thani, who also serves as prime minister, reaffirmed Qatar's support for initiatives aimed at lowering tensions and advancing peaceful solutions that strengthen regional security and stability.

He stressed the need for joint efforts to spare the region's peoples the consequences of escalation, calling for continued coordination with brotherly and friendly countries to address differences through diplomatic means.

The call came days after Al Thani met in Tehran with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, where the two discussed de-escalation efforts in the region.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday that regional contacts are ongoing to curb tensions and return to diplomatic channels and negotiations.

The talks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, fueled by an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by Donald Trump.

In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.



















