Russia launches fresh missile and drone attacks on Kiev, Kharkiv

Kiev and Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, were again targeted by Russian missiles and combat drones.



Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev military administration, warned on Telegram early on Tuesday of Russian attacks involving ballistic missiles.



Ukraine's Ukrinform news agency reported several explosions in Kiev. According to unconfirmed media reports, two thermal power plants were hit.



Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, was struck by at least two missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. He also reported a "massive attack" involving combat drones.



Governor Oleh Syniehubov also spoke of Russian attacks. "Another hostile attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs. Explosions can be heard," he wrote on Telegram.



Russian drone attacks were also reported from Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.



There were initially no reports from either Kiev or Kharkiv of casualties or damage.



The Ukrainian capital was meanwhile bracing for further waves of attacks, including cruise missiles, according to military officials.



Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for nearly four years. During this time, the Russian military has systematically knocked out power plants and substations. Ukraine has entered its most severe energy crisis since the start of the war this winter amid freezing temperatures.



Last week, US President Donald Trump said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had agreed, at his request, to pause attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine. Moscow initially confirmed this. The latest attacks, however, suggest that the limited pause has since ended.



Representatives of Russia and Ukraine are due to meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Abu Dhabi for a new round of talks on a possible end to the conflict.

