Heavy snowfall grounds dozens of flights at Germany’s busiest airport

Germany's Frankfurt airport suspended flights for more than an hour Tuesday as heavy snowfall blanketed runways with snow.

The airport halted operations around 3 pm local time (1400GMT), with no takeoffs or landings because of snow accumulation on the runways, according to the Fraport AG operator.

At least 67 of the 922 scheduled flights for the day were canceled, and about a dozen aircraft were diverted to Stuttgart airport.

The runways were cleared around 4.15 pm local time, but a Fraport spokesperson warned of continued delays. Travelers were advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.